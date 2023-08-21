Head-To-Head Survey: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 2.62% 0.95% 0.12% Blackhawk Bancorp 19.33% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 3.15 -$14.19 million $0.06 102.18 Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.51 $13.64 million $4.72 7.07

Blackhawk Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

