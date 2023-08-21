Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,626,000 after buying an additional 264,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.