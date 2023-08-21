Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells $171,715.96 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.4% in the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

