I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

I-Mab Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 4,842.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 199.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 94.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

