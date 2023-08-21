Insider Buying: Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Acquires A$18,400.00 in Stock

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,400.00 ($11,948.05).

Industrial Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 14.50.

Industrial Minerals Company Profile

Industrial Minerals Ltd, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for gypsum and salt, silica sand, construction sand, and aggregates. It holds 100% interests in 14 high purity silica sand projects and 6 industrial mineral projects in Western Australia.

