Insider Buying: Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Acquires A$18,400.00 in Stock

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,400.00 ($11,948.05).
Industrial Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 14.50.
Industrial Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial Minerals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.