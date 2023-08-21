Insider Buying: Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Buys A$159,500.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Philip Coffey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.98 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of A$159,500.00 ($103,571.43).

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

