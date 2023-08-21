Insider Selling: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells $17,055.25 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 425 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $17,055.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,721,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,567,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,042,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 844,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

