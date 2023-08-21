Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $185,562.75 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,562.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,259.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $126,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $93,940.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Fastly stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

