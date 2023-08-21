Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $185,562.75 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,562.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,259.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $126,350.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38.
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $9,166.95.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $93,940.00.
Fastly Price Performance
Fastly stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
