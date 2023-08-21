Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells $100,824.36 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $100,824.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,112.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,497,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

