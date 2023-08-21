Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells $267,453.45 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.92 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

