Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CEO Sells $170,073.24 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA opened at $23.23 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 62,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.