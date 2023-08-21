Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Insider Sells $11,496.04 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) insider Greig P. Jr. Debow sold 4,526 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $11,496.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $324,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 341.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
