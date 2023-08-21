Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $251,470.22 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $350,485.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,653,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

