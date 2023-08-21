Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

