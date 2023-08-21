International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.51 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

