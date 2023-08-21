Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

