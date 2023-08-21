iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $390,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

