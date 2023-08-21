iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.