iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHAK opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $576.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

