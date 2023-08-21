iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,500,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,037 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 83,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PFF stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1572 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.