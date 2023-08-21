iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

