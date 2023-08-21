J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

