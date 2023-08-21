Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $167.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.08.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

