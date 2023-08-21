JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,132,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $799,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 490,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,070,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.