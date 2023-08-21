Kamada’s (KMDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $260.40 million, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

