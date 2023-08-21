Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 213 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CMS stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

