Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 315 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after buying an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $63.85 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $79.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

