Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 184,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 271,495 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 112,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

