Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Dover by 4,354.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 119,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dover by 5.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

