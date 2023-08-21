Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

