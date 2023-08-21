Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $198.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

