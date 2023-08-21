Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 51.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

