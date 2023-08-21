Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 11,844 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Bunge by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BG opened at $112.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge

Bunge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.