Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 7,839 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,839 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,436 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,077 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.