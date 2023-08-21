Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,432,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $482.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

