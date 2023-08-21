Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,048 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

