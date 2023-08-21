Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,131 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

