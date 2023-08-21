Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 154 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

