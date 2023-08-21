Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 67 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $262.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.38. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $272.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.