KeyCorp Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $177.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.18.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

