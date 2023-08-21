Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $129.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

