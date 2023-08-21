Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) recently:
- 8/14/2023 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 8/14/2023 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00.
- 8/14/2023 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.
- 8/11/2023 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50.
- 8/11/2023 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
- 7/18/2023 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.75 to C$20.75.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.20 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
