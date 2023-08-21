Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $23.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $19.10 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $193,715.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

