Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. UBS Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Chardan Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Shares of KOD opened at $2.49 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
