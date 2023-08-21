Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. UBS Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Chardan Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 627.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $2.49 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

