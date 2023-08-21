Kohl’s (KSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.13 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,157,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

