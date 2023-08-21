L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $181.48 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

