La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
LZB opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
