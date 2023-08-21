La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LZB opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,561,000 after buying an additional 180,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 202,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

