Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,379 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $450.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

