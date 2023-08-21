Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,000 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 606,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 793,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRGY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

