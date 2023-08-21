Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

